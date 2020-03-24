USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls trying to defend a multi-day old ascending trend-line line support

- USD/JPY met with some supply on Tuesday and retreated from one-month tops.
- A sustained break below 110.00 mark needed to confirm near-term bearish bias.
The USD/JPY pair failed to capitalize on the previous day's strong intraday positive move of around 200 pips, to fresh one-month tops, and witnessed some fresh selling during the Asian session on Tuesday. The downtick dragged the pair back closer to ascending trend-line support.
The mentioned region nears the lower end of over two-week-old ascending trend-channel, which if broken might be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and prompt some aggressive selling. The pair then might accelerate the fall further towards an intermediate support near mid-109.00s.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have been drifting lower in the bearish territory and support prospects for a further intraday downfall. However, oscillators on 4-hourly/daily chart maintained their bullish bias and warrant some caution before placing aggressive bearish bets.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained break through the key 110.00 psychological mark before confirming that the pair might have already topped out in the near-term and positioning for any further near-term depreciating move.
On the flip side, momentum above the 110.70 horizontal resistance will reinforce the trend-line support and lift the pair back towards the 111.00 mark. Some follow-through buying now seems to set the stage for a move beyond mid-111.00s, towards reclaiming the 112.00 mark en-route February monthly tops near the 112.20-25 region.
USD/JPY 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|110.36
|Today Daily Change
|-0.87
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.78
|Today daily open
|111.23
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.63
|Daily SMA50
|108.96
|Daily SMA100
|108.99
|Daily SMA200
|108.29
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|111.6
|Previous Daily Low
|109.67
|Previous Weekly High
|111.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.15
|Previous Monthly High
|112.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.86
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.4
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|110.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.14
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|112
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|112.76
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|113.92
