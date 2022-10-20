USD/JPY renews the multi-year high but struggles to overcome 150.00 hurdle.

Overbought RSI challenge the further upside towards the late 1990 top.

Previous resistance line from April restricts the immediate downside.

Bears should wait for 149.60 before taking entry.

USD/JPY buyers keep the reins between the 149.90 and 149.95 area ever since the yen pair refreshed the 32-year during early Thursday.

It should, however, be noted that the overbought RSI (14) joins an upward-sloping resistance line from late Wednesday to challenge the USD/JPY bulls near 150.00.

On the contrary, a convergence of the 50-SMA and immediate support line highlights the 149.89 level as the immediate key support.

USD/JPY: 15-minute chart

Trend: Limited upside expected

Looking at the D1 (daily) chart, the USD/JPY pair remains well above the six-month-old resistance-turned-support of 149.60, which in turn joins bullish MACD to direct buyers toward the August 1990 high near 151.65.

Following that, the mid-1990 peak around 155.80 will be in focus.

Alternatively, a daily close below 149.60, could drag the quote to September’s peak of 145.90.

USD/JPY: Daily chart

Trend: Limited upside expected

Overall, USD/JPY is ready to refresh the multi-year high by crossing the 150.00 immediate resistance. However, any further upside appears limited room unless crossing the 151.65 level.

Meanwhile, the sellers should wait for a clear break of 149.60 to take even intraday short positions.