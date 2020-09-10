USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls struggle to regain 106.18 barrier

- USD/JPY attempts a bounce but faces stiff resistance.
- 50-HMA guards the downside amid risk-on mood.
- Hourly RSI remains bearish, bounce to remain short-lived?
USD/JPY is looking to extend the bounce from a daily low of 106.05, as the bulls cheer the risk-on market environment.
With hopes over the coronavirus vaccine still alive and increasing expectations of the US stimulus deal, the market mood remains upbeat and fuels the bounce in the S&P 500 futures and Treasury yields.
However, the reduced haven demand for the US dollar keeps a check on USD/JPY’s upside attempts.
From a near-term technical perspective, the spot reversed a dip below the 50-hourly Simple Moving Average (HMA) at 106.10.
The pullback, however, is likely to meet fresh supply at 106.18, the confluence of the bullish 21-HMA and horizontal 100-HMA.
Only a decisive break above the latter will revive the recovery momentum, calling for a test of the falling trendline resistance at 106.28.
Meanwhile, an hourly close below the 50-HMA could trigger a fresh sell-off, with the 106 level likely to be put at risk. Acceptance below the last could expose Wednesday’s low of 106.82.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the hourly chart has turned south while trading below the midline, currently at 47.30, allowing for more declines.
USD/JPY: Hourly chart
USD/JPY: Additional levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.11
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|106.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.09
|Daily SMA50
|106.34
|Daily SMA100
|106.87
|Daily SMA200
|107.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.27
|Previous Daily Low
|105.79
|Previous Weekly High
|106.55
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.29
|Previous Monthly High
|107.05
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.86
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Focus on ECB, but don't expect fireworks
EUR/USD trades above 1.1800 ahead of the ECB rate decision. Implied volatility metrics suggest traders don't expect ECB to fuel big moves. Negative Eurozone inflation has fuelled dovish ECB expectations.
GBP/USD: Steady below 1.3000 ahead of Brexit talks
GBP/USD extends recovery from an intraday low of 1.2976 ahead of Thursday’s London open. The cable bounced off the lowest since late-July. However, a cautious market mood ahead of key Brexit talks and ECB monetary policy meeting probes the buyers.
Gold consolidates in a range, below $1950 level
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band, just below the $1950 region through the early European session.
Forex Today: Brexit in deep crisis, vaccine hopes resurface, all eyes on the ECB
Markets are calm after a "turnaround Wednesday" which saw a rebound partially triggered by reports about optimism from the ECB, which is the main event of the day. Brexit talks are in crisis following controversial British legislation and coronavirus vaccine hopes remain robust.
WTI returns to the red below $38 ahead of EIA data
WTI’s (futures on Nymex) recovery momentum from three-month lows faltered once again above the $38 mark, as the sellers returned in the European session this Thursday.