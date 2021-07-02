USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls set to extend gains beyond 111.60

- USD/JPY continues with its rally and pushes higher to make fresh daily tops.
- Bulls are not in a mood to settle down any time soon if price remains strong above 111.60.
- Momentum Oscillators hold onto a positive trajectory, signaling more upside.
USD/JPY extends the previous session’s spectacular gains on the last trading day of the week ahead of US Non Farm Payroll data. The pair opened near the higher levels and consolidated gains in the early Asian session.
At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading at 111.58, up 0.04% so far.
USD/JPY daily chart
On the daily chart, the USD/JPY pair has risen sharply after falling to a low of 110.43 on the account of profit taking on June 29. The pair had rallied to the fresh 15-month high at 111.63 a day earlier.
USD/JPY bulls keep their eye on March 2020 high at 111.71 on the optimism fueled by the formation of two large white candles in the previous two sessions.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades in the positive trajectory with a bullish stance. This reading could be translated into further higher price action.
A daily close above 111.71 will motivate the bulls to test April 2019 high at 112.40
Alternatively, if price moves lower, it could be retracted back to the 111.25 horizontal support level followed by the previous day’s low at 111.02.
The USD/JPY pair will make the next move toward the 110.90 horizontal level.
USD/JPY additional levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|111.57
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|111.53
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|110.27
|Daily SMA50
|109.57
|Daily SMA100
|108.89
|Daily SMA200
|106.64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|111.64
|Previous Daily Low
|111.03
|Previous Weekly High
|111.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.72
|Previous Monthly High
|111.12
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|111.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|111.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|111.16
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|110.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|110.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|111.77
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|112.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|112.38
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
