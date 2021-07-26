USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls set to extend gains beyond 110.55

- USD/JPY continues with its previous week’s rally and continues to trade higher.
- Bulls are not in a mood to settle down any time soon if the price remains strong above 110.50.
- Momentum Oscillators hold onto a positive trajectory, signaling more upside.
USD/JPY extends the previous week’s spectacular gains on Monday morning in the Asian trading hours. The pair opened near the higher levels and consolidated gains with positive bias.
At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading at 110.54, up 0.02% for the day.
USD/JPY daily chart
On the daily chart, the USD/JPY pair has risen sharply from the low of 109.06 to touch the high of 110.59 on Friday. The pair found multiple support near the 109.20 level as it recovered swiftly from these levels.
USD/JPY bulls trade above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) placed at 110.39.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades in the positive trajectory with a bullish stance. This reading could be translated into further higher price action.
If price is sustained above the intraday high, it could move towards the high of July 7 at 110.81.
A daily close above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level, which extends from the low of 108.56, at 110.88 would bring the 111.00 mark back in the picture. The bulls would then aim for the 111.40 horizontal resistance level.
Alternatively, if price moves lower, it could be retracted back to the mentioned 20-day SMA.
The USD/JPY pair will make the next move towards Friday’s low of 110.08 followed by the 109.85 horizontal support level.
USD/JPY additional levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|110.58
|Today Daily Change
|0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|110.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|110.4
|Daily SMA50
|110
|Daily SMA100
|109.54
|Daily SMA200
|107.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.6
|Previous Daily Low
|110.09
|Previous Weekly High
|110.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.06
|Previous Monthly High
|111.12
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.28
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|110.21
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.89
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|111.23
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Weakness to persists ahead of Fed
The EUR/USD pair closed in the red for a second consecutive week, settling at 1.1770. Global stocks’ indexes closed in the green, reflecting a better market’s mood. EUR/USD consolidates near multi-month lows, could extend its decline.
GBP/USD: Demand for the pound is still partial
The GBP/USD pair ended Friday and the week unchanged around 1.3750, after bottoming on Tuesday at 1.3571, its lowest in five months. Brexit and the pandemic keep limiting demand for the pound. GBP/USD is losing bullish strength, but there are no signs of an upcoming slide.
EUR/USD: Weakness to persists ahead of Fed
The EUR/USD pair closed in the red for a second consecutive week, settling at 1.1770. Global stocks’ indexes closed in the green, reflecting a better market’s mood. EUR/USD consolidates near multi-month lows, could extend its decline.
Polygon prepared to take the pole position
MATIC price climbed the cryptocurrency market leadership board on July 21 with a 29% gain. The bounce followed a test of the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) and an oversold reading on the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI).
Lower for longer
The Delta variant of the virus has emerged as an important economic force, just as more countries appeared to adopt the attitude that we should now live with it like we do with the flu, which kills hundreds of thousands every year.