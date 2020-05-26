USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls keep 108.00/10 on radars amid upbeat trade sentiment

By Anil Panchal
  • USD/JPY prints four-day winning streak, still below multiple highs marked during mid-April.
  • Optimism surrounding the gradual reopening of global economies seem to favor the pair off-late.
  • 61.8% Fibonacci retracement adds strength to the upside barrier.
  • A seven-day-old ascending trend line restricts immediate downside.

USD/JPY remains mildly bid around 107.83, up 0.11% on a day, during the pre-European session on Tuesday. In doing so, the yen pair rises for the fourth day in a row but lacks ability to cross multiple peaks registered since mid-April.

Also increasing the strength of the said resistance around 108.00/10 is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s April month fall.

Though, short-term ascending trend line keeps buyers hopeful of clearing the key upside barrier and aim for April 10 top near 108.60,

During the quote’s further rise past-108.60, the previous month's peak near 109.40 will lure the buyers.

Meanwhile, a downside break below the said support line, at 107.53 now, could recall 107.00 rest-point on the chart.

However, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement and April 29 low, respectively near 106.80 and 106.35, could please the bears during additional weakness past-107.00.

USD/JPY four-hour chart

Trend: Further recovery expected.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 107.83
Today Daily Change 0.12
Today Daily Change % 0.11%
Today daily open 107.71
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.08
Daily SMA50 107.93
Daily SMA100 108.42
Daily SMA200 108.32
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 107.78
Previous Daily Low 107.57
Previous Weekly High 108.09
Previous Weekly Low 107.04
Previous Monthly High 109.38
Previous Monthly Low 106.36
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.7
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.65
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.59
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.48
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.38
Daily Pivot Point R1 107.8
Daily Pivot Point R2 107.9
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.02

 

 

