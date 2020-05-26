USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls keep 108.00/10 on radars amid upbeat trade sentiment

- USD/JPY prints four-day winning streak, still below multiple highs marked during mid-April.
- Optimism surrounding the gradual reopening of global economies seem to favor the pair off-late.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement adds strength to the upside barrier.
- A seven-day-old ascending trend line restricts immediate downside.
USD/JPY remains mildly bid around 107.83, up 0.11% on a day, during the pre-European session on Tuesday. In doing so, the yen pair rises for the fourth day in a row but lacks ability to cross multiple peaks registered since mid-April.
Also increasing the strength of the said resistance around 108.00/10 is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s April month fall.
Though, short-term ascending trend line keeps buyers hopeful of clearing the key upside barrier and aim for April 10 top near 108.60,
During the quote’s further rise past-108.60, the previous month's peak near 109.40 will lure the buyers.
Meanwhile, a downside break below the said support line, at 107.53 now, could recall 107.00 rest-point on the chart.
However, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement and April 29 low, respectively near 106.80 and 106.35, could please the bears during additional weakness past-107.00.
USD/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Further recovery expected.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.83
|Today Daily Change
|0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11%
|Today daily open
|107.71
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.08
|Daily SMA50
|107.93
|Daily SMA100
|108.42
|Daily SMA200
|108.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.78
|Previous Daily Low
|107.57
|Previous Weekly High
|108.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.04
|Previous Monthly High
|109.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.36
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.59
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.48
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.02
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances after Monday's Doji as risk assets in Asia rally
EUR/USD opened at 1.0895 in Asia and moved higher, tracking the uptick in the US stock futures. The improved risk appetite weighed over the safe-haven US dollar. Optimism about a potential coronavirus vaccine built is likely powering gains in risky assets.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2200, awaits return of full markets
GBP/USD takes the bids above 1.2200 while heading into the London open on Tuesday. With the market’s risk-on sentiment weighing over the US dollar, buyers keep the reins as the UK and the US return to trading after a long weekend.
Gold to silver ratio drops below 100-day SMA, eyes fresh 2.5-month lows
Gold to silver ratio drops below the 100-day simple moving average (SMA). Ratio's violation of key support suggests silver is likely to continue outperforming gold in the near-term. The macroeconomic picture favors stronger gains in both gold and silver.
WTI cheers broad risk-on sentiment to rise beyond $34 mark
WTI holds onto Monday’s recovery gains to refresh a three-day top. Optimism surrounding economic restart, absence of US President Trump’s criticism on Hong Kong issue favor risks. S&P 500 Futures gain more than 1.0% to portray the risk-tone mood.
USD/JPY: Bulls keep 108.00/10 on radars amid upbeat trade sentiment
USD/JPY prints four-day winning streak, still below multiple highs marked during mid-April. Optimism surrounding the gradual reopening of global economies seem to favor the pair off-late. 61.8% Fib adds strength to the upside barrier.