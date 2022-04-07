- USD/JPY climbed back closer to the one-week high, though struggled to conquer the 124.00 mark.
- The formation of an ascending channel favours bulls and supports prospects for additional gains.
- Sustained break below the trend-channel support is needed to negate the constructive outlook.
The USD/JPY pair attracted some dip-buying near the 123.45 region on Thursday and climbed to a fresh daily high during the early North American session. Bulls, however, struggled to capitalize on the move and now seem to wait for sustained strength beyond the 124.00 round-figure mark.
The FOMC meeting minutes released on Wednesday reinforced market bets for a 50 bps rate hike at the upcoming meetings. Investors also seem concerned that surging commodity prices would put upward pressure on the already high inflation. This, along with more hawkish comments from St. Louis Fed president James Bullard, remained supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields.
Conversely, Bank of Japan board member Asahi Noguchi said that the central bank should maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy despite rising inflationary pressures. This points to a major divergence in the central bank policy outlooks, which, in turn, acted as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair. That said, the risk-off impulse drove some haven flows towards the JPY and capped the upside.
From a technical perspective, the USD/JPY pair has been trending along an upward sloping channel over the past one week or so. This points to a well-established short-term bullish trend and supports prospects for a further appreciating move. Hence, a subsequent move towards testing the trend-channel resistance, currently around the 124.30 region, remains a distinct possibility.
Some follow-through buying will mark a fresh bullish breakout and set the stage for a move back towards reclaiming the 125.00 psychological mark, or the multi-year high touched in March. The momentum could further get extended towards the 125.25-30 region (August 2015 peak), above which the USD/JPY pair could climb to challenge the 2015 yearly swing high, around the 125.85 zone.
On the flip side, the 123.45 region seems to have emerged as immediate strong support and should protect the immediate downside ahead of the 123.30-123.25 region. The latter marks confluence support comprising of 100-hour SMA and the lower end of the aforementioned channel, which should act as a pivotal point for traders.
A convincing break below would negate the near-term positive outlook and prompt aggressive long-unwinding trade around the USD/JPY pair. The corrective pullback could then drag spot prices to the 123.00 round figure. This is followed by the 122.80-122.75 region and the next relevant support near the 122.35-30 zone and the 122.00 mark.
USD/JPY 1-hour chart
Key levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|123.89
|Today Daily Change
|0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|123.83
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|120.76
|Daily SMA50
|117.45
|Daily SMA100
|115.88
|Daily SMA200
|113.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|124.05
|Previous Daily Low
|123.46
|Previous Weekly High
|125.1
|Previous Weekly Low
|121.28
|Previous Monthly High
|125.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|123.82
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|123.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|123.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|123.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|122.91
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|124.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|124.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|124.7
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0900 following earlier rebound
EUR/USD advanced toward 1.0950 after the ECB released the accounts of the March policy meeting. With the greenback regaining its traction on hawkish Fed commentary, however, the pair erased a large portion of its daily recovery gains and retreated to the 1.0900 area.
GBP/USD fluctuates in narrow range below 1.3100
GBP/USD is having a difficult time making a decisive move in either direction and trading below 1.3100 on Thursday. The greenback holds its ground on the back of hawkish Fed commentary and upbeat weekly Jobless Claims data.
Gold clings to modest daily gains near $1,930
Gold staged a rebound and climbed above $1,930 during the European trading hours on Thursday but struggled to gather further bullish momentum. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is posting small daily gains above 2.6%, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Cryptos shake off the gloom, set for a u-turn
Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies have been on the backfoot throughout the week as negative headlines made investors worry about what to come.
Why is SST going up?
System1 is an integrated digital marketing and customer acquisition firm with a focus on publishing, search, and acquisition. The firm owns a suite of publishing websites that reportedly reach up to 120 million people monthly.