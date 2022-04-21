- USD/JPY attracted some dip-buying buying near the 23.6% Fibo. level support on Thursday.
- A combination of factors weighed on the safe-haven JPY and acted as a tailwind for the pair.
- Investors now look forward to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech for a fresh trading impetus.
The USD/JPY pair maintained its bid tone through the early European session and held steady above the 128.00 mark, still down around 50 pips from the daily swing low.
A generally positive tone around equity markets undermined the safe-haven Japanese yen, which was further weighed down by the Bank of Japan's intervention to check the rise in Japanese 10-year yields. Bullish traders further took cues from a goodish rebound in the US Treasury bond yields, bolstered by hawkish Fed expectations.
That said, speculation that officials would respond to the yen's recent slump capped the upside for the USD/JPY pair amid a softer tone surrounding the US dollar. Investors also seemed reluctant and preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at an International Monetary Fund event later during the US session.
From a technical perspective, the overnight sharp corrective pullback from the 129.40 area, or a fresh 20-year high stalled near the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the 121.28-129.41 parabolic rise. The mentioned support, around the 127.60-127.50 region, coincides with the 100-hour SMA and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
A convincing break below should pave the way for deeper losses and drag the USD/JPY pair towards the 127.00 mark. The said handle marked ascending trend-line support extending from the monthly low. Some follow-through selling has could accelerate the fall towards testing the next relevant support near the 126.35 region, or the 38.2% Fibo. level.
On the flip side, the daily swing high, around the 128.60 region, now seems to act as an immediate resistance ahead of the 128.85 region and the 129.00 round-figure mark. Sustained strength beyond will suggest that the corrective decline has run its course and lift the USD/JPY pair back towards retesting the two-decade peak, around the 129.40 region.
USD/JPY 1-hour chart
Key levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|128.18
|Today Daily Change
|0.49
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38
|Today daily open
|127.69
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|124.39
|Daily SMA50
|119.64
|Daily SMA100
|117.07
|Daily SMA200
|114.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|129.41
|Previous Daily Low
|127.46
|Previous Weekly High
|126.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|124.04
|Previous Monthly High
|125.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|128.2
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|128.66
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|126.96
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|126.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|125.01
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|128.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|130.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|130.86
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
