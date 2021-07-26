USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls face stiff resistance near 110.50

- USD/JPY remains muted on Tuesday in the early Asian session.
- More losses for the pair if price breaks 20-day SMA.
- Momentum oscillators warn caution for any aggressive directional bets.
USD/JPY extends the previous day’s sluggish move on Tuesday morning in the Asian trading hours. The pair opened lower as compared to the previous day’s closing price.
At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading at 110.38, up 0.02% so far.
USD/JPY daily chart
On the daily chart, the USD/JPY pair is facing strong resistance near the descending trendline from the high of 111.63.
USD/JPY bulls trade below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) placed at 110.39.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades in the positive trajectory with a bullish stance. This reading could be translated into further higher price action.
If price sustained above the intraday high, it could move towards the high of July 7 at 110.81.
A daily close above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level, which extends from the low of 108.56, at 110.88 would bring the 111.00 mark back in the picture. The bulls would then aim for the 111.40 horizontal resistance level.
Alternatively, if price moves lower, it could be retracted back to the mentioned 20-day SMA.
The USD/JPY pair will make the next move towards Friday’s low of 110.08 followed by the 109.85 horizontal support level.
USD/JPY additional levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|110.39
|Today Daily Change
|-0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|110.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|110.4
|Daily SMA50
|110
|Daily SMA100
|109.54
|Daily SMA200
|107.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.6
|Previous Daily Low
|110.09
|Previous Weekly High
|110.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.06
|Previous Monthly High
|111.12
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.28
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|110.21
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.89
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|111.23
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
