USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls eyeing a move beyond multi-month-old descending trend-line

  • USD/JPY reversed an early dip to 104.80 area and refreshed daily tops in the last hour.
  • The set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for a move to the 106.00 mark.
  • A sustained break below the daily swing lows is needed to negate the positive outlook.

The USD/JPY pair attracted some dip-buying near the 104.80 region and refreshed daily tops during the first half of the European trading session. The pair was last seen trading near the 105.40 region, with bulls looking to find acceptance above a four-month-old descending trend-line resistance.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have just started gaining positive traction and support prospects for an eventual bullish breakout. Some follow-through buying beyond overnight swing highs, around the 105.65 region, should pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move.

The USD/JPY pair might then aim back towards reclaiming the 106.00 round-figure mark. The mentioned level coincides with 100-day SMA barrier, which if cleared decisively will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and negate any near-term bearish bias amid a modest pickup in the USD demand.

On the flip side, the key 105.00 psychological mark now seems to protect the immediate downside. Failure to defend the mentioned support, leading to a subsequent fall below the daily swing low, around the 104.80 area, might turn the USD/JPY pair vulnerable to retreat further from three-week tops.

The downward trajectory could then get extended towards the next major support, around the 104.00 mark. Sustained weakness below could prompt some technical selling and drag the USD/JPY pair back towards challenging multi-month lows, around the 103.20-15 region, touched on Friday and Monday.

USD/JPY daily chart

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 105.42
Today Daily Change 0.06
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 105.36
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 104.78
Daily SMA50 105.28
Daily SMA100 105.89
Daily SMA200 106.99
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 105.65
Previous Daily Low 103.2
Previous Weekly High 105.35
Previous Weekly Low 103.18
Previous Monthly High 106.11
Previous Monthly Low 104.03
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 104.71
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 104.13
Daily Pivot Point S1 103.82
Daily Pivot Point S2 102.28
Daily Pivot Point S3 101.37
Daily Pivot Point R1 106.28
Daily Pivot Point R2 107.19
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.73

 

 

