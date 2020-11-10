USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls eyeing a move beyond multi-month-old descending trend-line

- USD/JPY reversed an early dip to 104.80 area and refreshed daily tops in the last hour.
- The set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for a move to the 106.00 mark.
- A sustained break below the daily swing lows is needed to negate the positive outlook.
The USD/JPY pair attracted some dip-buying near the 104.80 region and refreshed daily tops during the first half of the European trading session. The pair was last seen trading near the 105.40 region, with bulls looking to find acceptance above a four-month-old descending trend-line resistance.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have just started gaining positive traction and support prospects for an eventual bullish breakout. Some follow-through buying beyond overnight swing highs, around the 105.65 region, should pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move.
The USD/JPY pair might then aim back towards reclaiming the 106.00 round-figure mark. The mentioned level coincides with 100-day SMA barrier, which if cleared decisively will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and negate any near-term bearish bias amid a modest pickup in the USD demand.
On the flip side, the key 105.00 psychological mark now seems to protect the immediate downside. Failure to defend the mentioned support, leading to a subsequent fall below the daily swing low, around the 104.80 area, might turn the USD/JPY pair vulnerable to retreat further from three-week tops.
The downward trajectory could then get extended towards the next major support, around the 104.00 mark. Sustained weakness below could prompt some technical selling and drag the USD/JPY pair back towards challenging multi-month lows, around the 103.20-15 region, touched on Friday and Monday.
USD/JPY daily chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.42
|Today Daily Change
|0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|105.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.78
|Daily SMA50
|105.28
|Daily SMA100
|105.89
|Daily SMA200
|106.99
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.65
|Previous Daily Low
|103.2
|Previous Weekly High
|105.35
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.18
|Previous Monthly High
|106.11
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.71
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.13
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|102.28
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|101.37
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hits two-month high on upbeat UK data, vaccine hopes
GBP/USD has topped 1.32, hitting the highest since early September after the UK reports a surprising drop in jobless claims and a better-than-expected increase in wages. Brexit and coronavirus developments are eyed.
EUR/USD falls below 1.18 as German data disappoints
EUR/USD has failed to hold onto covid vaccine-related gains and is falling after German ZEW Economic Sentiment missed with 39 points. US political developments are eyed.
XAU/USD’s recovery falters at $1890 amid bearish crossover
Gold stalls dead cat bounce amid bearish crossover on the hourly chart. Hourly RSI has turned flat within the bearish zone. A test of $1848 key support is back on the sellers’ radars.
Forex Today: Dollar drops with yields as markets calm from vaccine euphoria, US politics eyed
Markets are taking a breather from the euphoria seen on Monday after Pfizer announced a breakthrough on a coronavirus vaccine. The dollar is dropping alongside bond yields.
WTI tests 50-day SMA support on persistent demand concerns
The WTI crude is feeling the pull of gravity during Tuesday's Asian, with investors pricing prospects of a renewed coronavirus-induced slowdown in Europe and the US. The North American oil benchmark tested the 50-day SMA support at $39.46.