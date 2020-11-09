USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls eyeing a move beyond 105.00 mark on positive vaccine news

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Positive COVID-19 vaccine news prompted some aggressive short-covering around USD/JPY.
  • A four-month-old descending trend-line might cap any subsequent move beyond the 105.00.
  • Mixed technical indicators on daily/1-hourly charts further warrant caution for bullish trades.

The USD/JPY pair witnessed some aggressive short-covering move on Monday and was being supported by the latest optimism over a potential vaccine for the highly contagious coronavirus disease. The strong intraday momentum pushed the pair to three-day tops, with bulls now awaiting some follow-through buying beyond the key 105.00 psychological mark.

From a technical perspective, any subsequent positive move is likely to confront a stiff resistance near a four-month-old descending trend-line. The mentioned barrier is currently pegged near the 105.35-40 region, which coincides with last week's swing highs and should now act as a key pivotal point for the USD/JPY pair's near-term trajectory.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart are yet to catch up with the strong intraday recovery move and already flashing overbought conditions on the 1-hourly chart. The set-up warrants some caution for bullish traders and positioning for any further appreciating move, making it prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the trend-line hurdle.

On the flip side, the 104.45-30 congestion zone now seems to protect the immediate downside. Failure to defend the said support level will negate prospects for any further positive move, instead prompt some fresh technical selling. The USD/JPY pair might then turn vulnerable to slide back below the 104.00 mark and accelerate the fall towards the 103.35 region.

USD/JPY daily chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 104.84
Today Daily Change 1.54
Today Daily Change % 1.49
Today daily open 103.3
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 104.78
Daily SMA50 105.29
Daily SMA100 105.91
Daily SMA200 107.01
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 103.76
Previous Daily Low 103.18
Previous Weekly High 105.35
Previous Weekly Low 103.18
Previous Monthly High 106.11
Previous Monthly Low 104.03
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 103.4
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 103.54
Daily Pivot Point S1 103.07
Daily Pivot Point S2 102.83
Daily Pivot Point S3 102.49
Daily Pivot Point R1 103.65
Daily Pivot Point R2 103.99
Daily Pivot Point R3 104.23

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

