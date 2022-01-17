USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls cross 200-SMA but 115.10 appears tough nut to crack

- USD/JPY grinds higher around intraday top, extends previous day’s bounce off monthly low.
- Bullish MACD signals, upside break of the key moving average favor buyers.
- Convergence of 100-SMA, 50-SMA and fortnight-old descending trend line challenge bulls.
USD/JPY stays firmer around 114.50, up 0.26% intraday heading into Monday’s European session.
In doing so, the yen pair extends the previous day’s rebound from a multi-day low to cross the 200-DMA, around 114.35 at the latest.
A clear upside break of 114.35 joins bullish MACD signals to keep buyers hopeful to aim for the 115.00 threshold, also comprising 38.2% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of November 30, 2021, to January 04, 2022 upside.
However, the confluence of the 50-SMA, a fortnight-long resistance line and 100-SMA becomes a crucial hurdle around 115.10 for the USD/JPY bulls to cross afterward.
Meanwhile, 61.8% and 78.6% Fibo. levels, respectively around 114.00 and 113.40, will restrict the quote’s short-term declines before directing USD/JPY sellers towards the late 2021 bottom surrounding 112.50.
Overall, USD/JPY prices are likely to remain firmer but the 115.10 level will be a test for the pair bulls.
USD/JPY: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|114.5
|Today Daily Change
|0.31
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27%
|Today daily open
|114.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|114.89
|Daily SMA50
|114.25
|Daily SMA100
|113.02
|Daily SMA200
|111.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|114.23
|Previous Daily Low
|113.48
|Previous Weekly High
|115.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|113.48
|Previous Monthly High
|115.21
|Previous Monthly Low
|112.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|113.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|113.77
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|113.71
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|113.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|112.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|114.45
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|114.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|115.19
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
