USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls await a sustained move beyond 111.00 mark

- USD/JPY quickly reversed a mid-European session dip and rallied back closer to 11.000 mark.
- The set-up seems tilted in favour of bullish traders and support prospects for additional gains.
The USD/JPY pair quickly reversed a mid-European session dip to the 109.80 area and jumped back closer to the 111.00 mark, albeit seemed struggling to extend the momentum.
The pair's intraday slide managed to attract some dip-buying near a support marked by a multi-day-old ascending trend-line, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
Despite the Fed's latest move to introduce an open-ended asset purchase program, concerns over an imminent global recession continued benefitting the USD and helped regain traction.
This coupled with the fact that the pair's recent positive move over the past three weeks or so has been along an ascending trend-channel channel further supports prospects for additional gains.
With oscillators on hourly/daily charts holding in the bullish territory, a subsequent strength beyond the 111.00 round-figure mark might now be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders.
The pair then might accelerate the momentum further beyond Friday's swing high, around mid-111.00s, towards the 112.00 mark en-route February monthly tops near the 112.20-25 region.
On the flip side, a convincing break through the mentioned trend-line support, currently near the 109.80 region, might negate the constructive outlook and prompt some technical selling.
USD/JPY 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|110.63
|Today Daily Change
|-0.29
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26
|Today daily open
|110.92
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.61
|Daily SMA50
|108.94
|Daily SMA100
|108.96
|Daily SMA200
|108.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|111.51
|Previous Daily Low
|109.33
|Previous Weekly High
|111.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.15
|Previous Monthly High
|112.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.68
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.41
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|111.84
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|112.76
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|114.02
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
