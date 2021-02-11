USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls await a break of critical 4-hour resistance

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • USD/JPY have the pair on their watchlist in anticipation of newly formed bullish structure emerging on the lower time frames.
  • A daily extension is on the cards to test deeper into the recently formed monthly resistance structure. 

USD/JPY is moving in a bullish trajectory on the lower time frames in a correction of the latest bearish retracement of the daily bullish impulse. 

The following is a top-down analysis that illustrates where the next trading setup could emerge from the next series of 4-hour candles and price action. 

Monthly chart

The monthly chart offers a bearish bias with the pair breaking the support and now retesting the structure. 

Weekly chart

The weekly chart offers a bullish bias with the price above prior resistance and testing the structure as support.

Daily chart

The market has pulled into a deep retracement on the Fibonacci scale and the price would now be expected to extend deeper into the monthly resistance at this juncture. 

4-hour chart

The price needs to break the overhead resistance which will pull the chart into a technically buillish environment, creating a bullish structure from which to be long from. 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD struggles to keep 0.7700 as bulls step back from two-week top

AUD/USD struggles to keep 0.7700 as bulls step back from two-week top

AUD/USD licks its wounds after the first negative daily performance in previous four. Risks dwindle following downbeat US CPI, Fed Chair Powell’s cautious remarks. Australia’s Consumer Inflation Expectations, Biden-Xi call and US covid relief package news will be the key.

AUD/USD News

Dogecoin aims for another leg up towards $0.1 as Elon Musk buys DOGE for his son

Dogecoin aims for another leg up towards $0.1 as Elon Musk buys DOGE for his son

Dogecoin price has done it again, surging by 20% thanks to another tweet by Elon Musk endorsing the digital asset. Musk said that he bought some Dogecoin for ‘lil X’ so he can be a ‘toddler hodler’. 

Read more

Gold supported above key $1830 area but 200 and 50 DMAs blocking further gains

Gold supported above key $1830 area but 200 and 50 DMAs blocking further gains

Spot gold prices were choppy on Wednesday, swinging between a roughly $20 range between the $1835 and $1855 levels, but still managed to close Wednesday’s session with gains of around 0.3%.

Gold news

GBP/USD: Bulls seem tiring above 1.3800, weekly support line in focus

GBP/USD: Bulls seem tiring above 1.3800, weekly support line in focus

GBP/USD eases from the highest levels since April 2018 marked the previous day. The cable sellers take advantage of bearish MACD and ease of marking a correction while targeting an upward sloping trend line from February 04.

GBP/USD News

US Dollar Index flirts with lows near 90.30 post-CPI

US Dollar Index flirts with lows near 90.30 post-CPI

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the greenback vs. a basket of its G10 peers, keeps the selling bias unchanged at trades close to the weekly lows 90.30.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures