  • USD/JPY picks up bids to snap two-day downtrend.
  • Multiple levels marked since December 01 restrict immediate upside.
  • Receding bearish bias of MACD signals further recovery.
  • 100-SMA acts as the last defense USD/JPY bears.

USD/JPY clings to mild gains during the first daily positive in three around 135.80 heading into Thursday’s European session. In doing so, the yen pair portrays recovery from a two-week-old ascending trend line while poking a resistance area comprising multiple levels marked since early December.

Given the recently easing bearish bias of the MACD, coupled with the quote’s rebound from the short-term key support line, the USD/JPY may witness further advances.

However, a clear upside break of the 135.80-136.00 area becomes necessary to convince the pair buyers. Even so, the 100-SMA level near 137.15 could challenge the Yen pair recovery.

In a case where the USD/JPY bulls manage to keep the reins past 137.15, a run-up towards the late November swing high near 139.90 and then to the 140.00 round figure can’t be ruled out.

On the contrary, pullback moves need to break the aforementioned support line, near 134.60 at the latest, to recall the USD/JPY bears. Following that, a fall toward the monthly low near 133.60 appears imminent.

Should the USD/JPY pair remains bearish past 133.60, the south-run could aim for the August month’s low near 130.40.

USD/JPY: Four-hour chart

Trend: Limited upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 135.72
Today Daily Change 0.46
Today Daily Change % 0.34%
Today daily open 135.26
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 137.93
Daily SMA50 142.86
Daily SMA100 141.08
Daily SMA200 135.36
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 135.99
Previous Daily Low 134.52
Previous Weekly High 137.86
Previous Weekly Low 134.13
Previous Monthly High 148.82
Previous Monthly Low 137.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 135.08
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 135.43
Daily Pivot Point S1 134.53
Daily Pivot Point S2 133.79
Daily Pivot Point S3 133.06
Daily Pivot Point R1 136
Daily Pivot Point R2 136.73
Daily Pivot Point R3 137.47

 

 

