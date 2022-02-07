USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls approach monthly resistance line above 115.00

USD/JPY prints three-day rebound, pokes intraday high of late.
Bulls cross, firmer MACD keep buyers hopeful to overcome immediate hurdle.
Key moving averages, fortnight-old rising support line restrict short-term declines.
USD/JPY remains on the front foot for the third consecutive day, up 0.15% intraday around 115.35 heading into Monday’s European session.
In doing so, the yen pair justifies a bullish cross between the 50-SMA and 200-SMA amid firmer MACD signals.
However, the pair buyers need to cross a downward sloping trend line from January 04, near 115.50, to keep the reins.
Also acting as an important resistance is a horizontal line from January 11, near 116.00, a break of which will direct USD/JPY buyers towards the last month’s peak of 116.35.
On the flip side, 50-SMA and 200-SMA restrict the quote’s short-term declines around 115.00 and 114.85 in that order.
Following that, an upward sloping support line from January 24, near 114.55, will be crucial to watch.
Overall, USD/JPY bulls remain in the driver’s seat but with a bumpy road ahead.
USD/JPY: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|115.35
|Today Daily Change
|0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14%
|Today daily open
|115.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|114.61
|Daily SMA50
|114.37
|Daily SMA100
|113.72
|Daily SMA200
|111.79
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|115.43
|Previous Daily Low
|114.78
|Previous Weekly High
|115.59
|Previous Weekly Low
|114.16
|Previous Monthly High
|116.35
|Previous Monthly Low
|113.47
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|115.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|115.02
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|114.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|114.48
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|114.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|115.49
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|115.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|116.14
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
