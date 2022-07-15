If the USD/JPY accelerates downwards and sellers break the 138.00 figure, that would open the door for further losses. That said, the USD/JPY first support would be the 20-day EMA at 136.60. Break below will send the pair sliding to the July 1 low at 134.74, followed by the 50-day EMA at 133.21.

From a technical perspective, the USD/JPY is upward biased, but a break below the rising wedge, achieved on Tuesday, might open the door for further downside. USD/JPY traders should be aware that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) exited from overbought conditions and is in bullish territory but crossed below the RSI’s 7-day SMA, meaning it has a bearish reading.

The USD/JPY Tuesday’s price action witnessed the pair opening near the highs of the day at 138.12 but tumbled as risk appetite shifted sour towards the 200-hour EMA at 137.51, which also intersected around that area with the S2 pivot point. The major bounced off those lows and rose to the daily pivot point at 138.20.

The USD/JPY snaps two consecutive days of losses and remains subdued, recording a minimal gain of 0.05%, amidst an upbeat market mood after investors shrugged off recession fears, as US companies reported earnings, which had shown some resilience, even though the Federal Reserve is hiking rates aggressively. At the time of writing, the USD/JPY is trading at 138.16.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.