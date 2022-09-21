The USD/JPY broke out of the 142.60-143.60 area on Wednesday, gaining some 0.43%.

From a long-term perspective, the USD/JPY is still upward biased, further confirmed by the RSI’s remaining in bullish territory.

Short term, the USD/JPY is also upward biased and could aim towards the 145.00 area if the Fed hikes 75 bps and keeps its hawkish stance.

The USD/JPY slightly advances for the third consecutive day, hitting a fresh weekly high at around 144.31, ahead of the US Federal Reserve monetary policy decision, where the US central bank is awaited to lift rates above the 3% threshold. Therefore, the USD/JPY is trading at 144.31, above the opening price by 0.41%, at the time of writing.

USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook

From a daily chart perspective, the USD/JPY remains upward biased, underpinned by the US 10-year Treasury bond yield movement. Worth noting that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) got a respite after reaching the YTD high at 144.99. though at the time of typing, RSI’s just crossed above its 7-day SMA, depicting that buyers are gathering momentum ahead of the US Fed decision.

Short term, the USD/JPY four-hour chart portrays the same scenario as the daily chart, upward biased. Once the USD/JPY hit the YTD high, it dived towards 141.50, September’s low, forming a base. Since then, the major began trading around the 141.50-144.90 area, but lately, stuck in the 142.60-143.60 range. However, during Wednesday’s session, the USD/JPY broke upward, opening the door for a test of the August 1998 high of 147.67.

Therefore, the USD/JPY’s first resistance would be the YTD high at 144.99. A break above will expose the R3 daily pivot at 145.09, followed by the 146.00 psychological level, ahead of August’s 1998 high at 147.67. On the flip side, the USD/JPY first support would be the R1 daily pivot at 144.12. A breach of the latter will expose the confluence of the daily pivot and the 20-EMA at 143.54, followed by the 50-EMA at 143.33, ahead of the S1 pivot at around 143.00.

USD/JPY Key Technical Levels