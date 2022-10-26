- USD/JPY remains under some selling pressure for the second straight day amid weaker USD.
- The intraday slide shows some resilience below the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the 147.00 mark.
- Any meaningful upside might confront a stiff barrier and remain capped near the 100-hour SMA.
The USD/JPY pair recovers a few pips from the daily low and is currently trading just above the 147.00 mark, still in the red for the second successive day.
The US dollar plummets to a one-month low during the first half of the European session on Wednesday and turns out to be a key factor exerting downward pressure on the USD/JPY pair. Expectations that the Fed will be forced to soften its hawkish stance amid the deteriorating US economic outlook lead to a further decline in the US Treasury bond and continues to weigh on the buck.
Apart from this, the recent market intervention by the Japanese government offers some support to the domestic currency and further contributes to the offered tone around the USD/JPY pair. Spot prices, however, show resilience below the 147.00 mark, which coincides with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of a sharp fall from highest-level August 1990 touched last Friday.
From current levels, any subsequent move up is more likely to confront stiff resistance near the 147.60 region ahead of the 148.00 mark. The latter represents 38.2% Fibo. level, above which the USD/JPY pair could surpass the 148.35-148.40 intermediate hurdle and climb to the 50% Fibo. level, around the 148.75 zone, before testing the 100-hour SMA near the 149.00 round figure.
On the flip side, sustained weakness below the 147.00 mark could be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for deeper losses. The USD/JPY pair might then accelerate the fall towards the 146.30 support en route to the 146.00 mark. Spot prices could eventually drop to the next relevant support around the 145.45 region, or the weekly swing low touched on Monday.
USD/JPY 1-hour chart
Key levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|147.26
|Today Daily Change
|-0.68
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.46
|Today daily open
|147.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|146.71
|Daily SMA50
|143.23
|Daily SMA100
|139.3
|Daily SMA200
|130.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|149.1
|Previous Daily Low
|147.52
|Previous Weekly High
|151.94
|Previous Weekly Low
|146.19
|Previous Monthly High
|145.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|148.12
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|148.5
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|147.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|146.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|145.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|148.86
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|149.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|150.44
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
