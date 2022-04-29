- USD/JPY corrected from the two-decade high amid aggressive USD long-unwinding trade.
- The Fed-BoJ policy divergence extended some support and helped limit any further losses.
- Mixed oscillators on hourly charts warrant caution before placing aggressive bearish bets.
The USD/JPY pair came under some selling pressure on the last day of the week and eroded a part of the overnight strong gains to a fresh two-decade high. The pair remained on the defensive through the first half of the European session, albeit managed to rebound a few pips from the daily low and was last seen trading just below mid-130.00s.
The US dollar witnessed aggressive long-unwinding trade and snapped a six-day winning streak to the five-year high. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that exerted downward pressure on the USD/JPY pair. That said, a big divergence in the monetary policy stance adopted by the Bank of Japan and the Fed helped limit the downside.
From a technical perspective, the intraday downtick stalled near the 129.75 region, or the 50-hour SMA. The said area coincides with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the strong gains recorded over the past two trading sessions. This, in turn, should act as a pivotal point and help determine the USD/JPY pair's intraday move.
Technical indicators on intraday charts - though have been losing positive traction - are yet to confirm a bearish bias. This makes it prudent to wait for sustained break below the aforementioned confluence support before confirming that the USD/JPY pair has topped out and positioning for any meaningful corrective pullback.
Spot prices could then accelerate the decline towards testing the 50% Fibo. level support, around the 129.00 round-figure mark. The downward trajectory could further get extended towards the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 128.60-128.55 region, which coincides with the 200-hour SMA and should act as strong base for the USD/JPY pair.
On the flip side, immediate resistance is pegged near the 130.75 area ahead of the 131.00 round-figure mark and the post-BoJ swing high, around the 131.25 region. Sustained move beyond the said barriers will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for an extension of a near two-month-old bullish trend.
USD/JPY 1-hour chart
Key levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|130.31
|Today Daily Change
|-0.56
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.43
|Today daily open
|130.87
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|126.24
|Daily SMA50
|121.21
|Daily SMA100
|117.98
|Daily SMA200
|114.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|131.26
|Previous Daily Low
|128.34
|Previous Weekly High
|129.41
|Previous Weekly Low
|126.24
|Previous Monthly High
|125.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|130.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|129.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|129.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|127.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|126.14
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|131.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|133.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|134.88
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
