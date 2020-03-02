USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bounces off 107.50 but still looks bearish

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • USD/JPY trades just under flat after a few sessions of extreme bearishness.
  • The channel trendline could be retested and be used as resistance.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

USD/JPY has found some support at 107.50 after a heavy week of selling last week.

The red channel line on the downside has been breached and there is often a retest one a channel level is broken.

If the bearishness does continue then 106.76 could be the next support level.

Above the current price 109.00 was a very stick area for price so there could be some resistance there.

As the stock markets recover the pair found some support but the safe-haven JPY may strengthen again if the coronavirus news gets worse.

Also, there has been some weakness due to the market pricing in rate cuts from the Fed. Some analysts have noted that the price may be overdone.

USD/JPY analysis

Additional Levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.32
Today Daily Change 0.43
Today Daily Change % 0.40
Today daily open 107.89
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 110.03
Daily SMA50 109.58
Daily SMA100 109.22
Daily SMA200 108.41
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.89
Previous Daily Low 107.51
Previous Weekly High 111.68
Previous Weekly Low 107.51
Previous Monthly High 112.23
Previous Monthly Low 107.51
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.42
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.98
Daily Pivot Point S1 106.97
Daily Pivot Point S2 106.05
Daily Pivot Point S3 104.59
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.35
Daily Pivot Point R2 110.81
Daily Pivot Point R3 111.73

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD holds onto recovery gains above 0.6500 with eyes on RBA

AUD/USD holds onto recovery gains above 0.6500 with eyes on RBA

Following its recovery moves from the multi-year lows, mainly propelled by expectations of consolidated monetary/fiscal easing, AUD/USD seesaws around 0.6540 at the start of Tuesday’s Asian session. RBA is expected to keep the rate unchanged but surprises can’t be ruled out.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY: Bounces off 107.50 but still looks bearish

USD/JPY: Bounces off 107.50 but still looks bearish

USD/JPY has found some support at 107.50 after a heavy week of selling last week. The red channel line on the downside has been breached and there is often a retest one a channel level is broken. If the bearishness does continue then 106.76 could be the next support level.

USD/JPY News

RBA Preview: 25bp cut in the bag, 50bp cut possible, or a surprise hold and subsequent rally in AUD

RBA Preview: 25bp cut in the bag, 50bp cut possible, or a surprise hold and subsequent rally in AUD

The Reserve Bank of Australia is due to meet on Tuesday to decide on its interest rate. The coronavirus and bush fires have been a likely catalyst for the market's higher pricing of a rate cut as soon as tomorrow from the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Read more

Gold: Problems at $1600 but for how long?

Gold: Problems at $1600 but for how long?

Gold has capitulated in recent sessions as the Fed and other central banks pledge their support to the financial markets. Last week stocks rebounded of lows and gold pulled back from its highs after Powell said the Fed could cut rates.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures