USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bounces back to 200-DMA/ascending trend-line confluence support break-point

- USD/JPY stages a goodish bounce from 61.8% Fibo. level and fills the weekly bearish gap.
- The technical set-up warrants some caution before placing any aggressive bullish bets.
The USD/JPY pair closed the weekly bearish gap opening to near four-month lows and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the 108.25-30 region.
Extremely oversold conditions on hourly charts seemed to be a factor that prompted some short-covering move from the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 104.85-112.19 positive move.
The pair hs now moved back closer to a confluence support breakpoint – comprising of the very important 200-day SMA and an ascending trend-line extending from early-October swing lows.
A sustained move back above the mentioned support-turned-resistance might provide an additional boost and lift the pair towards another confluence hurdle near the 109.25 region.
The latter coincides with 100-day SMA and 38.2% Fibo. level, which if cleared should pave the way for additional gains amid a modest rebound in the global risk sentiment.
Meanwhile, oscillators on the daily chart maintained their bearish bias and are still far from being in the oversold territory, warranting some caution before placing aggressive bullish bets.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the pair might have already bottomed out and positioned for any further near-term recovery.
USD/JPY daily chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.32
|Today Daily Change
|0.43
|Today Daily Change %
|0.40
|Today daily open
|107.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|110.03
|Daily SMA50
|109.58
|Daily SMA100
|109.22
|Daily SMA200
|108.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.89
|Previous Daily Low
|107.51
|Previous Weekly High
|111.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.51
|Previous Monthly High
|112.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.42
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.35
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.81
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|111.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
