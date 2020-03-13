USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bounces back above 105.00 amid bullish MACD

- USD/JPY holds onto recovery gains.
- A short-term bearish chart formation, three-week-old descending trend line check the buyers.
While showing resilience, based on the bullish MACD, USD/JPY pierces 105.00, to 105.10 with 0.42% gains, during the pre-European session on Friday.
Even so, a short-term rising wedge and a falling trend line from February 21 seem to question the bulls.
Hence, buyers will wait for entry beyond 106.20 with 105.95 acting as immediate resistance. In doing so, the monthly top near 108.55 could become their target.
Meanwhile, a downside break below 104.00 support will confirm the bearish technical pattern and can theoretically call 99.00 mark on the chart.
However, the recent lows near 101.00 and 100.00 psychological magnet are likely intermediate halts during the conditional fall.
USD/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.98
|Today Daily Change
|34 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32%
|Today daily open
|104.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.27
|Daily SMA50
|108.97
|Daily SMA100
|108.97
|Daily SMA200
|108.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.1
|Previous Daily Low
|103.08
|Previous Weekly High
|108.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|105
|Previous Monthly High
|112.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.24
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.11
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|101.59
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|100.09
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.63
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.
