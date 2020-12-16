USD/JPY Price Analysis: Below monthly support, looks to US aid package talks for fresh impulse

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/JPY trims early-Asian gains amid cautious sentiment.
  • Keeps downside break of one-month-old horizontal support amid bearish MACD.
  • Descending trend line since mid-November becomes the key resistance.

USD/JPY stays below the monthly descending triangle while recently declining to 103.65 during early Wednesday. The yen pair seems to wait for the key US coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus updates for fresh direction.

Read: S&P 500 Futures print mild losses with eyes on US stimulus, Fed decision

Technically, the pair’s sustained downside break of short-term support joins bearish MACD to keep the sellers hopeful. In doing so, November’s low near 103.15 and the 103.00 round-figure are on their radars.

In a case USD/JPY bears remain dominant past-103.00, the return of March bottom near 101.20 can’t be ruled out.

Meanwhile, corrective pullback beyond the immediate resistance line, previous support, around 103.65/70, can recall the 104.00 round-figure on the chart.

However, any further upside will depend upon how well the USD/JPY buyers manage to defy triangle resistance, at 104.45 now.

USD/JPY four-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 103.64
Today Daily Change 0.01
Today Daily Change % 0.01%
Today daily open 103.63
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 104.14
Daily SMA50 104.61
Daily SMA100 105.19
Daily SMA200 106.38
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 104.15
Previous Daily Low 103.63
Previous Weekly High 104.58
Previous Weekly Low 103.82
Previous Monthly High 105.68
Previous Monthly Low 103.18
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 103.83
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 103.95
Daily Pivot Point S1 103.45
Daily Pivot Point S2 103.28
Daily Pivot Point S3 102.93
Daily Pivot Point R1 103.98
Daily Pivot Point R2 104.33
Daily Pivot Point R3 104.51

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats from 1.22 as tensions mount

EUR/USD retreats from 1.22 as tensions mount

EUR/USD has fallen off the fresh multi-year peak of 1.2212 as traders pause ahead of the Fed decision. US retail sales missed estimates and EZ PMIs exceeded them.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls off the highs as Brexit waiting game continues

GBP/USD falls off the highs as Brexit waiting game continues

GBP/USD has fallen below 1.35 as promising headlines of Brexit progress have yet to yield a deal. The EU and the UK are reportedly at odds over fisheries. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD retreats from 1-week tops, steady around $1855 ahead of FOMC

XAU/USD retreats from 1-week tops, steady around $1855 ahead of FOMC

Gold surrendered its intraday gains to one-week tops and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range. The commodity was last seen hovering near the $1855 region, nearly unchanged for the day.

Gold news

Bitcoin finally cracks $20,000 for the first time ever

Bitcoin finally cracks $20,000 for the first time ever

Bitcoin has just climbed above $20,000 for the first time ever and seems poised for further upside action. The digital asset trades at $20,300 at the time of writing.

Read more

WTI trades flat around $47.50 ahead of EIA report

WTI trades flat around $47.50 ahead of EIA report

Crude oil prices rose during the first two days of the week as the coronavirus vaccine rollout and US stimulus optimism allowed investors to continue to price a steady recovery in global oil demand.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures