USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears remain in control while below 50-HMA

  • USD/JPY stuck in range around 21-HMA amid tepid markets
  • Path of least resistance appears down while below 50-HMA.
  • RSI points south while within the bearish region.

USD/JPY  has bounced-off daily lows but remains well below the 103 level, as the bears remain in control amid a cautious market mood.

The final outcome of Georgia’s Senate race is eagerly awaited alongside the release of the ADP jobs report and FOMC minutes. As it stands, the Democrats are seen as favored to hold control of the US Senate.

From a near-term technical perspective, the minor recoveries in the spot meet fresh supply near the 21-hourly moving average (HMA), currently located at 102.76.

Acceptance above the latter could call for a test of the critical 50-HMA at 102.91. The bulls need to crack the 50-HMA hurdle in order to extend the recovery momentum.

On the flip side, the bears could retest the 102.60 support area, below which the falling trendline support at 102.49 will be put at risk.

The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) points south, below the 50 level, allowing room for more declines.

USD/JPY: Hourly chart

USD/JPY: Additional levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 102.75
Today Daily Change 0.05
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 102.7
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 103.54
Daily SMA50 104.05
Daily SMA100 104.81
Daily SMA200 106
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 103.19
Previous Daily Low 102.6
Previous Weekly High 103.9
Previous Weekly Low 102.96
Previous Monthly High 104.75
Previous Monthly Low 102.88
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 102.83
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 102.97
Daily Pivot Point S1 102.47
Daily Pivot Point S2 102.25
Daily Pivot Point S3 101.89
Daily Pivot Point R1 103.06
Daily Pivot Point R2 103.42
Daily Pivot Point R3 103.64

 

 

