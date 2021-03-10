USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears moving in from 50% mean reversion resistance

- USD/JPY bears stepping in at a critical resistance level.
- Bears will seek a break of the near term hourly support for a downside continuation.
USD/JPY has met resistance in an effort to correct from the recent structure lows which opens the prospects of a downside continuation on a restest of and break of the support structure.
The following illustrates the mechanics for such an outcome from an hourly perspective and down to the 15 and 5-minute charts.
USD/JPY hourly chart
The hourly chart is bearish below the 21-SMA and trendline resistance.
A break of support following the test or the 50% mean reversion level opens the risk of a retest of a structure and a subsequent downside follow-through.
USD/JPY 15-min chart
The Momentum indicator is still in bullish territory and it will not be until the 8 open vs 8 close cross-over that bears will seek to fully engage.
USD/JPY 5-min chart
The 5-min chart shows that there is still the potential of a restest of the resistance before the market either breaks higher or melts in favour of the bearish thesis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
