USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears look to confirm immediate rising wedge amid fresh risk-off

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/JPY fades the previous day’s recovery from 107.00.
  • Confirmation of bearish technical pattern highlights 200-HMA for the sellers.
  • An upside break of the formation may aim for the monthly top.
  • US-China tension, US President Trump’s comments on WHO and Aussie-Sino tussle are the latest catalysts.

Having failed to cross Monday’s top, USD/JPY drops to 107.38 during the pre-European session on Tuesday.

The pair seems to have recently pressured as headlines concerning the US-China tension and US President Donald Trump’s comments relating to the World Health Organization (WHO) put a fresh bid under the US dollar amid risk-off sentiment.

Also contributing to the risk aversion could be the Aussie-China tussle after the dragon nation levied 80% tariffs on the Australian barley.

That said, the pair is yet to confirm a bearish formation to lure the sellers. In doing so, a decisive break below 107.30 becomes necessary to target a 200-HMA level of 107.00.

On the contrary, an upside break of the pattern’s resistance line, at 107.55 now, can escalate the previous day’s recovery moves towards the monthly top near 107.77.

USD/JPY hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 107.37
Today Daily Change 3 pips 
Today Daily Change % 0.03%
Today daily open 107.34
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.07
Daily SMA50 107.74
Daily SMA100 108.47
Daily SMA200 108.29
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 107.5
Previous Daily Low 107.04
Previous Weekly High 107.77
Previous Weekly Low 106.5
Previous Monthly High 109.38
Previous Monthly Low 106.36
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.33
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.22
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.08
Daily Pivot Point S2 106.83
Daily Pivot Point S3 106.61
Daily Pivot Point R1 107.55
Daily Pivot Point R2 107.76
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.02

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

