- USD/JPY falls below 155.00 inside the Ichimoku Cloud.
- The pair shifted neutral, consolidating inside the ‘cloud.’
- Key support levels: 154.72 (50-DMA), 154.00, and 153.31 (bottom of Kumo).
- Key resistance at 154.93 (Tenkan-Sen) and 156.17 (top of Kumo).
The USD/JPY plummeted some 0.80% late in the North American session, as economic data from the United States fueled speculations that the US Federal Reserve could lower rates in September. The pair traded at 154.72 after hitting a daily high of 156.48.
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The USD/JPY has shifted from a neutral upward bias to neutral as prices tumbled inside the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo) while testing the 50-day moving averages (DMA). Further consolidation is seen if buyers fail to push the exchange rate above the top of the Kumo at around 156.10-15.
The USD/JPY could remain within the 153.30-156.00 range. A breach of the 50-DMA at 154.72 exposes the 154.00 mark. Once those two levels are cleared, the next stop would be the bottom of the Kumo at 153.31.
Conversely, if buyers reclaim the 155.00 figure, the next resistance level would be the Tenkan-Sen at 154.93. Further resistance lies overhead, like the 155.00 psychological level, followed by the top of the Kumo at 156.17.
USD/JPY Price Action – Daily Chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|154.8
|Today Daily Change
|-1.27
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.81
|Today daily open
|156.07
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|156.26
|Daily SMA50
|154.66
|Daily SMA100
|151.89
|Daily SMA200
|149.63
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|157.47
|Previous Daily Low
|155.95
|Previous Weekly High
|157.71
|Previous Weekly Low
|156.37
|Previous Monthly High
|157.99
|Previous Monthly Low
|151.86
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|156.53
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|156.89
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|155.53
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|154.98
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|154
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|157.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|158.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|158.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Upside momentum faces initial barrier at 0.6700
AUD/USD saw its recent uptrend curtailed after approaching the 0.6700 hurdle on Tuesday, all in response to the small bounce in the Greenback and the generalized offered stance in the risk-linked universe.
EUR/USD: Bull run lost impetus just above 1.0900
EUR/USD gave away part of its three-day advance on Tuesday, although not before hitting a new top near 1.0920 ahead of the key ECB interest rate decision due later in the week.
Gold under pressure around $2,325.00
Gold continues to push lower and trades below $2,320 on Tuesday, erasing Monday's gains in the process. The renewed US Dollar strength amid souring market mood drags XAU/USD lower, even though US Treasury bond yields struggle to gain traction.
Ethereum leveraged ETFs go live as options-implied volatility surpasses Bitcoin
Ethereum (ETH) sustained its sideways trend again on Tuesday following the launch of Volatility Shares leveraged ETH ETFs and an increase in implied volatility across ETH options.
The overlooked impact of lower Crude Oil prices on inflation and the dollar
Everyone talks about higher CPI when crude is up, but ignores it when prices drop. Right now, lower crude oil is actually helping to soften inflation and weaken the dollar. Keep an eye on the neckline around $70—but it might not be easy to break.