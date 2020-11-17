USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears hopeful while below critical 104.60 resistance

- USD/JPY consolidates in a potential falling wedge on 4H chart.
- 50, 100-HMAs confluence limits the upside attempts.
- Bearish hourly RSI keeps the spot vulnerable.
USD/JPY is posting small losses around 104.50, looking to extend the previous decline after witnessing good two-way businesses on Monday.
Technically, the major remains vulnerable to further losses as long as it holds below the critical resistance of 104.60, where the 50-four-hour (4H) simple moving average (SMA) coincides with the 100-SMA.
Acceptance above the latter could provide legs to the recovery momentum, with the next upside barrier seen at the bearish 21-SMA of 104.83.
Further north, the buyers will then target the 105.00 level.
On the flip side, a failure to defend the daily lows of 104.42 could expose the falling trendline support at 104.29.
The next downside target is aligned at 104.00, psychological level.
USD/JPY: 4H chart
USD/JPY: Additional levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.50
|Today Daily Change
|-0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|104.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.69
|Daily SMA50
|105.17
|Daily SMA100
|105.79
|Daily SMA200
|106.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.14
|Previous Daily Low
|104.36
|Previous Weekly High
|105.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.2
|Previous Monthly High
|106.11
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.66
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.24
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.47
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|105.79
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1850 on coronavirus vaccine hopes
EUR/USD remains better bid above 1.1850 as the hopes for coronavirus vaccine and the prospects of the global economy returning to normalcy in 2021 continue to weigh over the safe-haven dollar. The EU calendar is light on Tuesday and therefore, the focus would be on the US Retail Sales data.
GBP/USD: Bulls await BOE’s Bailey to extend Brexit based gains above 1.3200
GBP/USD prints three-day winning streak above 1.3200 ahead of the London open. UK Brexit Minister Frost hints trade deal “early next week”. Vaccine hopes firm up but fail to defy the virus woes. BOE Governor Andrew Bailey’s speech awaited.
Gold flatlined below $1900, as covid concerns offset vaccine hopes
Gold remains below $1900, having created a long-legged Doji candle on Monday, implying indecision in the market. Spiking coronavirus cases in the US offset vaccine optimism. The immediate bias appears neutral as long as prices hold Monday's $1,864-$1,899 range.
WTI: Mildly bid above $41.00 ahead of OPEC+ meeting
WTI bounces off intraday low as NYT conveys odds of the US attack on Iran. Risk dwindles as vaccine hopes battle virus woes. OPEC+ meeting and API inventories will offer short-term direction.
XRP price explodes over 12%, but some technical indicators spell trouble
XRP had a notable breakout on November 13 from the ascending triangle pattern formed on the daily chart. The initial price target is $0.30; however, the digital asset could be looking for a pullback first.