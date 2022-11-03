- USD/JPY bears are lurking as the price remains in bearish territory.
- The threat of intervention is back in focus for the days ahead.
USD/JPY remains on the backside of the counter-trendline on the hourly chart which leaves a bearish bias on the charts for the days ahead. There is also a bearish wick on the daily chart that would be expected to be filled in. However, intervention risks weigh also. On the other hand, the US dollar is back in bullish territories on the charts and US yields have battled back also. The following illustrates the bias on the various time frames across the assets.
US 10-year yields daily chart
The ten-year yield has carved out an M-formation on the daily chart and is pressuring the neckline that meets the counter-trendline resistance on the way to a 50% mean reversion of the prior bearish impulse. Failures here will be supportive to the yen, especially in an environment whereby the MoF's actions are aimed at scaring off speculators and slowing the pace of JPY falls.
DXY daily chart
As for the US dollar, it has climbed back into bullish territory. Looking forward, if the bulls can get above 112.00 and then 112.50, there will be prospects of a move to 114.00.
USD/JPY H1 chart
This leaves the outlook for the yen tainted but highly uncertain. The fundamental support a weaker level vs the greenback but the threat of MoF intervention could prune rallies through a grind higher. The bulls will need to get over 148.80 but will most probably be at higher risk for sudden bouts of yen strength as the intervention gets underway.
On the other hand, a compelling feature o the daily chart has emerged:
The bearish wick would be expected to be filled in:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
