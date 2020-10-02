USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears break 200-HMA as US President Trump tests positive for COVID-19

USD/JPY slumps over 30 pips following the news challenging the market sentiment.

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania both tested positive and will quarantine in the White House.

50% Fibonacci retracement gains short-term sellers’ attention.

USD/JPY drops to 105.17, down 0.30% intraday, after the news of US President tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) during early Friday. Having initially wobbling around 105.60, on the White House aide Hope Hicks’ infection, the pair slumped over 30 pips as the news concerning Republican leader unfolds.

Read: Breaking: US President Trump tests positive, S&P 500 Futures slumps over 30 points

The downside broke 200-HMA and is driving the quote towards 50% Fibonacci retracement of September 21-30 upside, at 104.90. However, the 105.00 threshold might offer an intermediate halt during the fall.

In a case where the bears refrain from stepping back below 104.90, the September 22 low near 104.40 will gain marked attention.

On the contrary, USD/JPY buyers’ return can only be materialized if the quote regains above the key HMA level of 105.37.

Following that, the 105.60 and the late-September high of 105.80 can lure the short-term bulls ahead of directing them to the 106.00 round-figure.

USD/JPY hourly chart

Trend: Bearish