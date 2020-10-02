USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears break 200-HMA as US President Trump tests positive for COVID-19

- USD/JPY slumps over 30 pips following the news challenging the market sentiment.
- US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania both tested positive and will quarantine in the White House.
- 50% Fibonacci retracement gains short-term sellers’ attention.
USD/JPY drops to 105.17, down 0.30% intraday, after the news of US President tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) during early Friday. Having initially wobbling around 105.60, on the White House aide Hope Hicks’ infection, the pair slumped over 30 pips as the news concerning Republican leader unfolds.
Read: Breaking: US President Trump tests positive, S&P 500 Futures slumps over 30 points
The downside broke 200-HMA and is driving the quote towards 50% Fibonacci retracement of September 21-30 upside, at 104.90. However, the 105.00 threshold might offer an intermediate halt during the fall.
In a case where the bears refrain from stepping back below 104.90, the September 22 low near 104.40 will gain marked attention.
On the contrary, USD/JPY buyers’ return can only be materialized if the quote regains above the key HMA level of 105.37.
Following that, the 105.60 and the late-September high of 105.80 can lure the short-term bulls ahead of directing them to the 106.00 round-figure.
USD/JPY hourly chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.3
|Today Daily Change
|-0.23
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22%
|Today daily open
|105.53
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.53
|Daily SMA50
|105.76
|Daily SMA100
|106.61
|Daily SMA200
|107.56
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.73
|Previous Daily Low
|105.4
|Previous Weekly High
|105.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|104
|Previous Monthly High
|106.55
|Previous Monthly Low
|104
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.6
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.38
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.06
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.88
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.03
