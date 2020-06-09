USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears attack 108.00 amid oversold RSI conditions

- USD/JPY drops to five-day low while extending Monday’s pullback from a 10-week top.
- 100-bar SMA, 50% Fibonacci retracement can question immediate downside.
- A one-month-old support line, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and 200-bar SMA stand tall to challenge sellers.
- Buyers may wait for entries beyond 108.85 to question the recent high.
USD/JPY prints 0.28% loss on a day while declining to 108.13 during the early Tuesday. The pair recently dropped below 100-bar SMA, to 107.92, but oversold RSI conditions might have triggered its pullback from 50% Fibonacci retracement of May-June upside.
Having said that, the buyers are less likely to take fresh positions unless witnessing a clear break above 108.85, comprising multiple high/low marked last Wednesday and Thursday.
In doing so, the pair traders may aim to refresh the monthly high beyond 109.85 while looking towards 110.00 round-figure.
Alternatively, a clear break below 100-bar SMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement, respectively near 108.00 and 107.90, can fetch the USD/JPY prices to an ascending trend line from May 06, at 107.53 now.
It should, however, be noted that the pair’s additional weakness past-107.53 may find it difficult to sustain as 200-bar SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement offer strong support around 107.50/45.
USD/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.13
|Today Daily Change
|-0.30
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28%
|Today daily open
|108.43
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.86
|Daily SMA50
|107.66
|Daily SMA100
|108.29
|Daily SMA200
|108.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.69
|Previous Daily Low
|108.24
|Previous Weekly High
|109.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.38
|Previous Monthly High
|108.09
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.42
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.34
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.8
