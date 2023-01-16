USD/JPY Price Analysis: Attempts recovery around 127.00 as focus shifts to BOJ policy

- USD/JPY has sensed buying interest after dropping to near 127.20.
- The USD Index has recovered to near 101.60 despite the upbeat market mood.
- Downward-sloping 20-and 50-EMAs indicate more weakness ahead.
The USD/JPY pair has retreated after sensing buying interest around 127.20 in the early European session. The asset has followed the footprints of the US Dollar Index (DXY) and has attempted a recovery. The USD Index has recovered to near 101.60 despite the upbeat market mood, which could result in a resumption of the downside journey.
Meanwhile, the Japanese Yen bulls are likely to dance to the tunes of the Bank of Japan (BOJ) monetary policy, which is scheduled to be announced on Wednesday. The commentary from BOJ Haruhiko Kuroda will be keenly watched amid soaring chatters bout an exit from a decade-long ultra-loose monetary policy.
USD/JPY is declining towards the horizontal support plotted from May 24 low at 126.36 on a daily scale. Downward-sloping 20-and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 132.10 and 135.36 respectively, add to the downside filters.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, showing no signs of divergence and oversold, which might result in further weakness in the US Dollar.
Going ahead, USD/JPY needs to drop below Monday’s low at 127.22, which will expose the asset for more downside towards the horizontal support plotted from May 24 low at 126.36. A slippage below the latter will open room for further downside toward the psychological support at 125.00.
On the flip side, a decisive move above December 20 low at 130.57 will drive the asset toward January 9 low at 131.31 followed by January 12 high at 132.56.
USD/JPY daily chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|127.74
|Today Daily Change
|-0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|127.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|132.25
|Daily SMA50
|136.3
|Daily SMA100
|140.63
|Daily SMA200
|136.64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|129.43
|Previous Daily Low
|127.46
|Previous Weekly High
|132.87
|Previous Weekly Low
|127.46
|Previous Monthly High
|138.18
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.57
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|128.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|128.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|127.09
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|126.29
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|125.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|129.06
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|130.23
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|131.03
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
