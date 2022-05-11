- USD/JPY faded stronger US CPI-led intraday bullish spike and retreated to the 130.00 mark.
- The formation of a double-top and ascending trend-line breakdown favours bearish traders.
- Weakness below the 100-period SMA on the 4-hour chart will reaffirm the negative bias.
The USD/JPY pair caught aggressive bets during the early North American session and shot to the daily high in reaction to stronger-than-expected US consumer inflation figures. The momentum, however, ran out of steam near the 130.80 region and the subsequent pullback dragged spot prices back closer to the 130.00 psychological mark.
Looking at the broader picture, this week's pullback from a fresh two-decade high, around the 131.35 region touched on Monday, constitutes the formation of a bearish double-top on short-term charts. A subsequent slide below an ascending trend-line extending from late March could be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders.
The negative outlook is reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on hourly charts have just started drifting into bearish territory. Some follow-through selling below the 100-period SMA on the 4-hour chart will reaffirm the bearish bias and pave the way for some meaningful corrective slide for the USD/JPY pair.
Spot prices could then accelerate the fall towards intermediate support near the 129.35 region before eventually dropping to the 129.00 round-figure mark. The downward trajectory could further get extended towards testing the 128.25-128.20 region en-route the 128.00 mark and the 127.70-127.65 support zone.
On the flip side, the 130.70-130.75 region now seems to have emerged as an immediate strong resistance ahead of the 131.00 mark. Some follow-through buying would negate the near-term bearish bias and allow the USD/JPY pair to surpass the recent swing high, around the 131.35 region, and aim to conquer the 132.00 round figure.
USD/JPY 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|130.26
|Today Daily Change
|-0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|130.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|128.68
|Daily SMA50
|123.61
|Daily SMA100
|119.29
|Daily SMA200
|115.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|130.58
|Previous Daily Low
|129.8
|Previous Weekly High
|130.81
|Previous Weekly Low
|128.63
|Previous Monthly High
|131.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|121.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|130.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|130.09
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|129.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|129.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|129.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|130.76
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|131.06
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|131.54
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
