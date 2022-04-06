- USD/JPY prolonged its positive move for the fourth straight day and climbed to a one-week high.
- The formation of a short-term ascending trend channel supports prospects for additional gains.
- Slightly overbought RSI (14) held back bulls from placing fresh bets ahead of the FOMC minutes.
The USD/JPY gained positive traction for the fourth successive day on Wednesday and shot over a one-week high, though struggled to capitalize on the move beyond the 124.00 mark.
Expectations for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed, along with inflation fears, pushed the US Treasury bond yields to a fresh multi-year peak. This resulted in a further widening of the US-Japanese government bond yield differential and acted as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair.
That said, the risk-off impulse drove some haven flow towards the Japanese yen and kept a lid on any further gains for the USD/JPY pair amid modest US dollar pullback from a nearly two-year high. The technical set-up, however, supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move.
The recent move up witnessed over the past four days or so has been along an upward sloping channel and points to a well-established short-term bullish trend. That said, investors preferred to wait on the sidelines amid slightly overbought RSI (14) on the daily chart and ahead of the FOMC minutes.
Nevertheless, the bias still seems tilted in favour of bulls and a possible move back towards the 125.00 psychological mark, or the multi-year high touched in March. That said, it will be prudent to wait for a convincing break through the channel resistance before positioning for further gains.
On the flip side, any meaningful pullback is likely to attract fresh buying and remain limited near the 123.00 round figure. The said handle coincides with the lower end of the ascending channel, which if broken would negate the constructive outlook and prompt aggressive long-unwinding trade.
USD/JPY 1-hour chart
Key levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|123.89
|Today Daily Change
|0.28
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|123.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|120.36
|Daily SMA50
|117.27
|Daily SMA100
|115.78
|Daily SMA200
|113.49
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|123.67
|Previous Daily Low
|122.38
|Previous Weekly High
|125.1
|Previous Weekly Low
|121.28
|Previous Monthly High
|125.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|123.17
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|122.87
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|122.77
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|121.93
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|121.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|124.06
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|124.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|125.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
