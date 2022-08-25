- The formation of a Bullish Flag bolsters the odds of recapturing all-time highs at 139.40.
- Advancing 200-EMA claims that the uptrend is intact.
- For a decisive upside, the RSI (14) needs to violate 60.00.
The USD/JPY pair has witnessed a steep fall after facing barricades around 137.20 in the Asian session. The pair has slipped to near 136.60 and is expected to display topsy-turvy moves as the asset is oscillating inside Tuesday’s trading session continuously.
On an hourly scale, the asset is forming a Bullish Flag chart pattern that signals for a continuation of a bullish move after an upside break of the consolidation zone. Usually, the consolidation phase serves as an inventory adjustment in which those participants initiate longs, which prefer to enter an auction after the establishment of a bullish bias.
The 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 137.00 has turned sideways, which indicates a consolidation ahead. While the 200-EMA at 136.00 is still advancing, this signals that the long-term trend is bullish.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in the 40.00-60.00 range. It conveys the unavailability of a potential trigger for a conviction move.
A break above the August 24 high at 137.25 will drive the asset towards all-time highs at 139.40, followed by the round-level resistance at 144.00, which also serves as Gann’s square resistance methodology.
On the flip side, a downside move below Tuesday’s low at 135.81 will drag the asset towards the August 8 low at 134.39. A breach of the latter will drag the asset towards the August 11 low at 131.73.
USD/JPY hourly chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|136.77
|Today Daily Change
|-0.35
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26
|Today daily open
|137.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|134.52
|Daily SMA50
|135.63
|Daily SMA100
|132.39
|Daily SMA200
|124.13
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.24
|Previous Daily Low
|136.18
|Previous Weekly High
|137.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|132.56
|Previous Monthly High
|139.39
|Previous Monthly Low
|132.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|136.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|136.45
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|135.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.52
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|137.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|138.59
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD advances towards 0.6950 ahead of important US events
AUD/USD is advancing towards 0.6950, helped by the renewed US dollar weakness. Risk sentiment remains in a better spot amid additional Chinese stimulus. The Jackson Hole and US GDP data will take precedent.
USD/JPY drops below 137.00 amid renewed USD weakness
USD/JPY has witnessed a steep fall after facing barricades at around 137.20 in the Asian session. The pair has slipped in tandem with the US dollar amid an improving market mood, as investors brace for the US GDP and Jackson Hole Sympoisum.
Gold bulls attack $1,750 as traders brace for Jackson Hole
Gold price stays defensive at around $1,752 during Thursday’s Asian session, after a two-day uptrend. The yellow metal portrays the market’s anxiety ahead of the key data/events, as well as due to the mixed outcome of the recently released statistics.
Crypto.com’s CRO edges near calamity, but On-chain metrics suggest whales aren’t selling.
Crypto.com price has fallen 20% since August 20. On-Chain metrics show a consistent reduction of CRO tokens on exchanges. The safest way to confirm an uptrend is a breach of $0.15 with an influx of volume.
Focus turns to Jackson Hole
Investors brace for the beginning of the Jackson Hole Symposium, held for three days. We also look forward to the US Q2 GDP print today, although it is expected to remain unchanged at -0.9 per cent.