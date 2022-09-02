- An upside break of the Rising Channel has strengthened the greenback bulls.
- The asset is expected to refresh its 24-year high ahead.
- Oscillation in a bullish range by the RSI (14) adds to the upside filters.
The USD/JPY pair has recovered its morning losses after slipping to near 139.88. The asset has managed to recapture the psychological resistance of 140.00 and is hovering above the same. On a broader note, the asset has displayed a juggernaut rally and refreshed its 24-year high at 140.27.
An ongoing break and test phase of the Rising Channel chart pattern on a four-hour scale is indicating that the market participants are gearing up for a vertical upside move ahead. The upper portion of the above-mentioned chart pattern is placed from August 5 high at 135.59 while the lower portion is plotted from August 11 low at 131.73.
The 20-and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 139.26 and 138.23 respectively are scaling towards the north, which adds to the downside filters.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in a bullish range of 20.00-40.00, which signals a continuation of upside momentum.
Should the asset break above Monday’s high at 140.27, the greenback bulls will send the major towards the 27 July 1998 low at 140.81. A breach of the latter will send the asset towards August 1998 high at 142.46.
Alternatively, a slippage below the round-level support of 139.00 will drag the asset towards Tuesday’s low at 138.05, followed by an August 27 high at 137.21.
USD/JPY four-hour chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|140.15
|Today Daily Change
|-0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|140.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.11
|Daily SMA50
|136.04
|Daily SMA100
|133.19
|Daily SMA200
|124.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|140.23
|Previous Daily Low
|138.78
|Previous Weekly High
|137.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|135.81
|Previous Monthly High
|139.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.4
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|139.67
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|139.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|139.24
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|138.28
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|137.79
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|140.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|141.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|142.15
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
