USD/JPY Price Analysis: A pause in 20-EMA advocates a minor pullback to near 127.50

- Inventory distribution at multi-year high levels has brought a pullback in the asset.
- Advancing 100-EMA is still supporting the prolonged uptrend.
- A pullback towards the trendline will fetch potential bids for the major.
The USD/JPY pair drags on profit-booking after printing a multi-year high of 129.41. The asset has witnessed a dream run in the previous few weeks after overstepping the prolonged consolidation range of 113.48-116.35 in the mid of March. The asset has tumbled as the momentum oscillators turned extremely overbought, which has brought a mild correction in the asset.
On an hourly scale, USD/JPY has tumbled after observing an inventory distribution in a narrow range of 128.97-129.41. An inventory distribution at multi-year high levels indicates a shift in inventory from institutional investors to retail participants. The trendline placed from Thursday’s low at 125.09, adjoining to near Monday’s low at 126.44, will act as major support going forward.
The asset has slipped below the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 128.66, which indicates a weakness in the short term. While, the 100-period EMA at 127.50 is scaling higher, which signals that the long-term uptrend is still intact.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has tumbled into a 40.00-60.00 range from the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which advocates a pullback.
A drop to near trendline support at 127.50 will activate greenback bulls, which will drive the asset towards Tuesday’s high at 129.41, followed by a two-decade high at 130.67.
On the contrary, a reversal can be witnessed if the asset plunge below Monday’s low at 126.24, which will send the major to Thursday’s low at 125.09. A breach of the latter will drag the pair to April 10 low at 124.04.
USD/JPY hourly chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|128.7
|Today Daily Change
|-0.22
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|128.92
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|124.07
|Daily SMA50
|119.39
|Daily SMA100
|116.92
|Daily SMA200
|114.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|128.98
|Previous Daily Low
|126.98
|Previous Weekly High
|126.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|124.04
|Previous Monthly High
|125.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|128.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|127.74
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|127.61
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|126.29
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|125.61
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|129.61
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|130.29
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|131.61
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
