USD/JPY Price Analysis: A descending-wedge suggests a pullback before resuming upwards

- The USD/JPY is upbeat, but a descending wedge indicates that a downward move lies ahead.
- Despite broad US Dollar strength, the USD failed to capitalize vs. the Japanese yen.
- USD/JPY may print a leg-down before resuming towards new YTD highs.
On Monday, during the North American session, the USD/JPY slides some 0.05%. At the time of writing is trading at 115.13. The market sentiment is mixed, as portrayed by US equity indices fluctuating between gainers/losers.
In the meantime, the US Dolla Index, a gauge of the greenback’s value against a basket of its peers, is up 0.09%, sitting at 05.57. In the meantime, the US 10-year benchmark note retreats from earlier gains slump one and a half basis points, down to 1.916%, a headwind for the USD/JPY, which has a strong positive correlation with it.
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/JPY is upward biased from a technical perspective. The daily moving averages (DMAs) reside beneath the spot price, suggesting the previous-mentioned. Nevertheless, the possibility of another leg-down before resuming towards YTD highs and above may be on the cards due to a descending wedge formation.
A double-top appears to be formed in the near term, but it would need a daily close below the neckline, located at 114.14, to confirm its validity. In that event, the first support would be the 100-DMA at 113.76. Breach of the latter would target the bottom trendline of a descending wedge, around 113.40.
In that outcome, a move towards 114.00 would open the door for further gains. The next resistance would be February 2 daily low, support-turned-resistance at 114.14, followed by the 50-DMA at 114.48, followed by the downslope-trendline from the descending-wedge, around 115.30.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|115.12
|Today Daily Change
|-0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|115.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|114.61
|Daily SMA50
|114.37
|Daily SMA100
|113.72
|Daily SMA200
|111.79
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|115.43
|Previous Daily Low
|114.78
|Previous Weekly High
|115.59
|Previous Weekly Low
|114.16
|Previous Monthly High
|116.35
|Previous Monthly Low
|113.47
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|115.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|115.02
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|114.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|114.48
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|114.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|115.49
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|115.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|116.14
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
