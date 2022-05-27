- USD/JPY reverses losses in tandem with the US dollar.
- The market mood remains upbeat, Treasury yields recover losses.
- The pair defends 50-DMA once again but not for long.
USD/JPY is trading on the defensive around the 127.00 level, licking its wound after the drop to 126.68 lows in Asian trading.
The spot is off the lows, tracking the recovery in the US dollar across its main peers. The downside in the major also appears capped amid a minor bounce in the US Treasury yields and positive European equities.
Markets also assess the latest comment from the Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, as both leaders expressed their take on the country’s growth and inflation outlook.
All eyes now remain on the US PCE Price Index data for fresh dollar valuations, eventually affecting the pair. Note that the latest slew of US macro data has not been very encouraging and has collaborated with the downside in the buck.
Technically, USD/JPY’s daily chart shows that the price is moving lower while within a falling wedge formation after peaking out at 131.34 earlier this month.
Bears are now testing the lower range of the wedge, although the bullish 50-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 126.55 has been guarding the downside over the past four trading days.
If the latter gives way on a sustained basis, then a test of the wedge lower boundary at 125.90 will be inevitable.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is inching lower below the midline, suggesting that there is scope for additional weakness going forward.
USD/JPY: Daily chart
However, the major could find fresh bids near the wedge support, which may prompt a rebound towards the wedge’s upper boundary, now pegged at 127.83.
Daily closing above that hurdle will confirm a falling wedge breakout, recalling buyers for a fresh run towards the downward-pointing 21-DMA at 128.90.
Ahead of that upside target, the 128.50 psychological barrier could test the bearish commitments.
USD/JPY: Additional levels to consider
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|127.04
|Today Daily Change
|-0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|127.17
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129
|Daily SMA50
|126.4
|Daily SMA100
|120.87
|Daily SMA200
|116.8
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|127.58
|Previous Daily Low
|126.55
|Previous Weekly High
|129.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|127.02
|Previous Monthly High
|131.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|121.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|126.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|127.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|126.62
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|126.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|125.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|127.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|128.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|128.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
