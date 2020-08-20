USD/JPY Price Analysis: 200-HMA guards the upside ahead of US data

  • USD/JPY faces stiff resistance at 200-HMA of 106.23.  
  • Bulls consolidate before regaining upside momentum.
  • Next of relevance remains the US Jobless claims data.  

USD/JPY extends its Asian side trend in the European session, as the bulls consolidate the previous surge amid the risk-off market mood and sliding US Treasury yields.

Although, the FOMC minutes inspired dollar gains continue to limit the downside attempts in the spot.

From a near-term technical perspective, the price is ranging between two key Simple Moving Averages on the hourly chart, with the horizontal 200-HMA at 106.23 capping the move higher while the 100-HMA at 105.98 lends support to the bulls.

The further upside will be on the cards only on a sustained break above the 200-HMA.

While the sellers look to test the next support of inward-sloping 21-HMA at 105.88 should USD/JPY dive out from the range trade.

Further south, the horizontal 50-HMA at 105.62 will be tested.

USD/JPY: Hourly chart

fxsoriginal

USD/JPY: Additional levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 106.02
Today Daily Change -0.11
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 106.12
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 105.91
Daily SMA50 106.68
Daily SMA100 107.17
Daily SMA200 108.08
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 106.15
Previous Daily Low 105.1
Previous Weekly High 107.05
Previous Weekly Low 105.71
Previous Monthly High 108.16
Previous Monthly Low 104.19
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 105.75
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 105.5
Daily Pivot Point S1 105.43
Daily Pivot Point S2 104.74
Daily Pivot Point S3 104.38
Daily Pivot Point R1 106.48
Daily Pivot Point R2 106.84
Daily Pivot Point R3 107.53

 

 

