USD/JPY Price Analysis: 200-day SMA, 50% Fibonacci question further selling

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/JPY bounces off 18-day low amid bearish MACD.
  • An ascending trend line since October 03, 2019, will add to the support.
  • 100-day SMA, the nine-day-old falling trend line offers immediate resistance.

USD/JPY pulls back to 108.48 during the Asian session on Monday. In doing so, the pair recovers from 200-day SMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement of its run-up from October 2019 to January 2020.

With this, a 100-day SMA level of 108.75 and a downward sloping trend line since January 21, near 109.00, are on the buyers’ radar.

Should there be further recovery beyond 109.00, multiple upside barriers around 109.75 will be the keys to watch.

Alternatively, a daily closing below 200-day SMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement around 108.40 could drag prices to 108.00-107.95 support confluence that includes a 17-week-old rising support line and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels.

USD/JPY daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 108.45
Today Daily Change 10 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.09%
Today daily open 108.35
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.4
Daily SMA50 109.21
Daily SMA100 108.75
Daily SMA200 108.43
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.14
Previous Daily Low 108.31
Previous Weekly High 109.28
Previous Weekly Low 108.31
Previous Monthly High 110.29
Previous Monthly Low 107.65
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.63
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.82
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.06
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.77
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.24
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.89
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.43
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.72

 

 

