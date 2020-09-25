USD/JPY pressures weekly highs, poised to advance towards 106.25

The USD/JPY pair continues to trade around 105.40, nearing its weekly high at 105.54. A break above the latter would open the door for a run towards 106.25, FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik reports.
Key quotes
“According to the latest headlines, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have agreed to restart formal talks on a second round of stimulus. House Democrats are putting together another coronavirus relief package, which would cost about $2.4 trillion. The positive sentiment, however, seems to be fading in the London session, as stocks plummet and the greenback gathers momentum against most major rivals.”
“Japan published the August Corporate Service Price Index, which came in at 1% YoY, below the 1.4% expected. The focus now shifts to US Durable Goods Orders, foreseen at 1.5% in August, down from 11.4% in July.”
“The risk is skewed to the upside, according to the 4-hour chart, as the 20 SMA maintains its bullish slope, and surpassed the 50% retracement of the mentioned decline. The 100 SMA, however, maintains a modest bearish slope, providing a dynamic resistance around the mentioned high. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain within positive levels, slowly grinding higher.”
“A clear break of the weekly high at 105.54 should favor an extension towards the 106.25, where the pair would complete a 100% retracement.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
