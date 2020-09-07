USD/JPY predicted to remain within the 105.50-106.90 range – UOB

USD/JPY is expected to stick to the 105.50-106.90 range for the time being, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “USD traded between 106.04 and 106.49 last Friday, narrower and higher than our expected range of 105.80/106.35. The price actions offer no fresh clues and USD could consolidate and trade between 106.00 and 106.50 for today.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We noted last Thursday (03 Sep, spot at 106.20) that ‘the odds for USD to test the 104.70 have diminished’. We added, ‘a breach of 106.55 would indicate that USD has moved back into a consolidation phase’. While the 106.55 level is still intact, downward momentum has more or less dissipated. In other words, the current price action is likely part of a consolidation phase and USD is expected to trade between 105.50 and 106.90 for a period of time.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps back above 1.3200, no-deal Brexit risks loom
GBP/USD reverses a brief dip below 1.3200. Despite the bounce, the Cable remains heavily offered amid intensifying no-deal Brexit fears. Also, weighing on the pair could be the US dollar’s sustained run-up and a lack of major data/events due on the cards.
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.1850 amid quiet trading
EUR/USD keeps its range trade intact below mid-1.1800 after disappointing German data and upbeat Eurozone Sentix. The US dollar holds the upside in the aftermath of NFP jobs report, amid holiday-thinned light trading.
Gold returns to the red near $1930 amid dollar rebound
Gold is back in the negative territory, having faced rejection near $1941. Renewed US dollar strength and 50% Fibonacci retracement guard immediate upside. Sellers have multiple supports challenging further weakness before $1,900.
These are the price targets for the ongoing crypto sell-off
After months of continuous rise, selling finally arrived to the market. The sustained upward trend meant that there was a risk of overheating, and we can see this clearly in Ethereum, which now pays the highest gain among the Top 3 club members.
WTI: Fails to keep bounce off $38.80 as sellers turn most bearish since late-April
WTI takes a U-turn from $39.78 as 100-day EMA probes pullback moves. MACD histogram marks the strongest bearish signal since April 28. Sustained trading below 200-day, 100-day EMA keeps sellers hopeful.