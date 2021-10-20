USD/JPY is moving sideways around 114.50 after the pair snapped back from 114.70. Economists at Société Générale expect the pair to edge higher towards the 115.50 level, then 117.80/118.60.
Signals of down move are still not visible
“Signals of a pullback are still not visible; 110.80 should cushion.”
“Next potential objectives are at 115.50 and 2016 high of 117.80/118.60.”
