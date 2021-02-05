USD/JPY: Potential move to the 106.00 level – UOB

USD/JPY remains firm and could extend the upside to the 106.00 area in the next weeks, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Our expectation for USD to ‘trade sideways’ was wrong as it lifted off and surged to 105.56. While the rally is clearly overbought, it is too early to expect a pullback. There is room for USD extend its gains but the major resistance at 106.00 is unlikely to come into the picture for now (105.80 is already quite a strong level). Support is at 105.30 followed by 105.10.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We have expected USD to strengthen since last week. Our latest narrative was from Tuesday (02 Feb, spot at 104.85) where we highlighted that ‘upward momentum has improved slightly and while the outlook for USD is still positive, the major resistance at 105.40 may not come into the picture so soon’. In that sense, we did not quite expect the sudden surge in USD yesterday (04 Feb) that sent it soaring to 105.56. Further USD strength appears likely and the next level to focus on is at 106.00. The positive outlook is deemed intact as long as USD does not move below 104.80 (‘strong support’ level previously at 104.50).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
