USD/JPY: Positive stocks performance limits the downside potential

The USD/JPY pair is neutral-to-bearish, trading just below the 107.00 level, as stocks offset chances of a decline while Japanese core inflation missed the market’s expectations, Valeria Bednarik, Chief Analyst at FXStreet, informs.
Key quotes
“Japan published the May National CPI, which came in at 0.1% YoY. The core reading, which excludes fresh food, however, fell to -0.2%, below the -0.1% expected. The US won’t release macroeconomic data this Friday, but Fed’s head Powell is set to offer a speech.”
“The 4-hour chart shows that the 20 SMA continues heading south above the current level and below the larger moving averages, providing dynamic resistance. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain directionless, but within negative levels.”
“Given the positive tone of equities, a downward move seems unlikely for the upcoming sessions, although the upside is also limited, particularly if the pair remains below 107.30.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
