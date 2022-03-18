USD/JPY: Poised to reclaim 119.00 as BOJ keeps interest rate unchanged at -0.1%

- BOJ has kept the interest rate unchanged at -0.1%.
- USD/JPY has shown a minor correction post the announcement but is likely to rebound amid the overall bullish picture.
- Japan’s yearly National CPI has been recorded at 0.9% well below the upside cap of 2%.
The USD/JPY is hovering around 118.70 after claiming a fresh six-year high at 119.12 and is eyeing to recapture the latter as the Bank of Japan (BOJ) has kept the interest rate unchanged at -0.1%. The decision of maintaining the status quo is very much in-line with the expectations of the markets participants. A minor correction has been witnessed in the asset post the announcement, which may be recovered soon amid the overall positive picture.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has preferred to stick to an unchanged policy led by capped inflation print in Japan. The Statistics Bureau of Japan has reported the yearly National Consumer Price Index (CPI) at 0.9%, much higher than the previous print of 0.5% and market consensus of 0.3%. Despite the elevated print, Japan’s inflation is well below the upside cap of 2%. Meanwhile, the National CPI ex-fresh food has landed at 0.6% in line with the street estimates but higher than the previous figure of 0.2%.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is trying to stabilize around 98.00 after a steep fall of 1.5% this week. The elevation of interest rate by 0.25% from the Federal Reserve (Fed) has weighed pressure on the greenback. Investors were expecting an aggressive interest rate hike to corner the inflation mess but a gradual approach to contain the galloping inflation failed to cheer the market participants.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|118.74
|Today Daily Change
|0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|118.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|116.02
|Daily SMA50
|115.35
|Daily SMA100
|114.74
|Daily SMA200
|112.74
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|119.02
|Previous Daily Low
|118.37
|Previous Weekly High
|117.36
|Previous Weekly Low
|114.81
|Previous Monthly High
|116.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.16
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|118.62
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|118.77
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|118.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|118
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|117.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|118.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|119.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|119.62
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
