USD/JPY: Poised to extend its decline in the near-term

The USD/JPY pair trades around 108.40, with limited bearish scope as it lacks momentum, Valeria Bednarik, Chief Analyst at FXStreet, reports.
“The US House has passed on Wednesday the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, and President Joe Biden will sign in on Friday. The US calendar will include a speech from US President Biden on the first anniversary of the coronavirus-related shutdowns. The country will publish Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended March 5, foreseen at 725K.”
“In the 4-hour chart, a flat 20 SMA caps the upside, while the longer ones maintain their bullish slopes below it. Technical indicators have extended their slides, the Momentum within negative levels, and the RSI holding just above its midline.”
EUR/USD rises above 1.19 on falling yields, ahead of the ECB
EUR/USD is rising toward 1.1950, benefiting from falling US Treasury yields, resulting from weak inflation and a successful auction. Another bond offering in the US and the all-important ECB meeting are eyed. The bank is set to leave policy unchanged but may tweak its purchasing schemes.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.3950 as market mood improves
GBP/USD is advancing toward 1.3950 as the safe-haven dollar weakens with falling yields and the stimulus bill's approval. A row between the EU and the UK over vaccine exports has been shrugged off by markets for now.
Golden cross supports XAU/USD bulls despite overbought conditions
Gold advances towards $1750 amid the golden cross on the 1H chart. Overbought RSI conditions warrant caution, as the critical level gets challenged. XAU/USD eyes US data and Biden’s speech, as it extends a three-day winning streak.
Dogecoin on the verge of a 90% upswing
Dogecoin price is at the end of consolidation in a bullish pennant pattern. A decisive close above the pennant at $0.061 suggests a 90% upswing. The Tom DeMark (TD) Sequential indicator's sell signal could potentially delay or even invalidate DOGE's bullish outlook.
Roblox (RBLX) Stock Price prediction: The new game in meme town is Roblox
Roblox (RBLX) stock is launching on the NYSE today, Wednesday. Roblox is a social gaming phenomenon with hundreds of millions of players globally. Roblox (RBLX) is looking to expand its offering into entertainment, toys, and other social gaming aspects.