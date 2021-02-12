USD/JPY: Poised to extend its advance in the near-term

USD/JPY is up on the last trading day of the week. The pair is set to continue climbing as the US dollar is in a tepid corrective advance, Valeria Bednarik, Chief Analyst at FXStreet, reports.

Key quotes

“A bounce in US Treasury yields and little interest in stocks provide further support to the greenback.”

“The pair is holding above the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily advance at around 104.95, with a break below it limiting the bullish potential.”